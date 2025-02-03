Micah Wilson, an anchor, and Crystal Pratt, an executive producer, for KCEN Channel 6 News speak with Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey, a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist with the 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment at the Cowhouse Law Enforcement Complex Jan. 29, 2025 on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The media observed the Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification (LEWTAQ) with the Law Enforcement Activity, III Armored Corps, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Nathan Morse)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 11:53
|Photo ID:
|8861119
|VIRIN:
|250129-A-QU182-1177
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Media Personnel from KCEN Channel 6 News Attend Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification with Law Enforcement Activity on Fort Cavazos [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Media Personnel Observe Military Police Events on Fort Cavazos
No keywords found.