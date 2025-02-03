Media Personnel from KCEN Channel 6 News Attend Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification with Law Enforcement Activity on Fort Cavazos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Micah Wilson, an anchor, and Crystal Pratt, an executive producer, for KCEN Channel 6 News speak with Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey, a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist with the 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment at the Cowhouse Law Enforcement Complex Jan. 29, 2025 on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The media observed the Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification (LEWTAQ) with the Law Enforcement Activity, III Armored Corps, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Nathan Morse)