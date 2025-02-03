Media Personnel from KCEN Channel 6 News Receive Media Credentials on Fort Cavazos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Media Personnel from KCEN Channel 6 News receive their media credentials from Spc. Nathan Morse Jan. 29, 2025, on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The media attended the Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification, or LEWTAQ, with the Law Enforcement Activity, III Armored Corps, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, at the Cowhouse Law Enforcement Complex. The media also visited the 226th Military Police Detachment, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, also known as the Military Working Dog Detachment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)