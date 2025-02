Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors with the Brunswick East River Mystery Sheen (BERMS) Response conduct high vacuum recovery (HVR) operations in Brunswick, Georgia, August 15, 2024. Recovery operations have included 12 HVR events, during which approximately 38,000 gallons of oil product were collected and removed from the BERMS site. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Saturnino)