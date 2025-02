Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Light silver sheening and booming configuration visible at the Brunswick East River Mystery Sheen (BERMS) site during low tide in Brunswick, Georgia, August 15, 2024. A Unified Command, consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, was established in May 2024 to coordinate response actions and disseminate information for the BERMS response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Saturnino)