Honoring the history of Hohenfels Training Area

Flowers and candles are placed on a monument dedicated to the U.S. Soldiers who liberated Stalag 383 on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. Hohenfels Training Area is on the site of what was once the German prisoner of war camp “Stalag 383.” On this site lay the gravestones of 240 Polish prisoners and a memorial dedicated to the U.S. Army Soldiers who liberated the camp on April 24, 1945. The memorial was dedicated by the former prisoners in gratitude to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)