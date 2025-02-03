Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the history of Hohenfels Training Area [Image 5 of 8]

    Honoring the history of Hohenfels Training Area

    HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, GERMANY

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Polish military officials, American veterans and a U.S. Soldier pose for a photo in front of a monument dedicated to the U.S. Soldiers who liberated Stalag 383 on Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. Hohenfels Training Area is on the site of what was once the German prisoner of war camp “Stalag 383.” On this site lay the gravestones of 240 Polish prisoners and a memorial dedicated to the U.S. Army Soldiers who liberated the camp on April 24, 1945. The memorial was dedicated by the former prisoners in gratitude to the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

