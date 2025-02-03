3rd MLG Holds Pre-Deployment Brief for Upcoming KMEP Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mark Chupka, a counterintelligence and human intelligence operations officer with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), speaks during a Korean Marine Exchange Program pre-deployment brief at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. Marines and Sailors with 3rd MLG attended a pre-deployment brief designed to equip them with essential information on operational readiness, mental resilience, and support services, featuring subject matter experts who provided guidance on financial planning, medical readiness, and family support programs, helping them transition smoothly into their deployment while remaining mission-ready and supported throughout their time away from home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)