    3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental) Conducts Unit Hike [Image 4 of 12]

    3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental) Conducts Unit Hike

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael Charneske, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), speaks during a Korean Marine Exchange Program pre-deployment brief at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. Marines and Sailors with 3rd MLG attended a pre-deployment brief designed to equip them with essential information on operational readiness, mental resilience, and support services, featuring subject matter experts who provided guidance on financial planning, medical readiness, and family support programs, helping them transition smoothly into their deployment while remaining mission-ready and supported throughout their time away from home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

