    National Guard Soldiers participate in retirement ceremony traditions [Image 8 of 8]

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a retirement ceremony at St. Francis Barracks, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025. The long-standing tradition held at St. Francis Barracks commemorates members of the Florida National Guard following their retirement from service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 8859883
    VIRIN: 250131-A-RH401-4271
    Resolution: 8205x5470
    Size: 21.15 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, National Guard Soldiers participate in retirement ceremony traditions [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Carpet
    Retirement
    FLARNG
    FLNG

