National Guard Soldiers participate in retirement ceremony traditions

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a retirement ceremony at St. Francis Barracks, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025. The long-standing tradition held at St. Francis Barracks commemorates members of the Florida National Guard following their retirement from service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
