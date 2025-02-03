National Guard Soldiers participate in retirement ceremony traditions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a retirement ceremony at St. Francis Barracks, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025. The long-standing tradition held at St. Francis Barracks commemorates members of the Florida National Guard following their retirement from service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)