NUWC Division Newport volunteers encourage interest in STEM at school science fairs

Michael DeSousa (right), the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s program manager of K-12 STEM Educational Outreach, listens to a sixth-grade student at All Saints STEAM Academy in Middletown, Rhode Island, describe his science project during a science fair held at the school on Jan. 22, 2025. Division Newport employees volunteer as judges for science fairs to encourage an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields at schools.