    NUWC Division Newport volunteers encourage interest in STEM at school science fairs [Image 2 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport volunteers encourage interest in STEM at school science fairs

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Neil Nachbar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Michael DeSousa (right), the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s program manager of K-12 STEM Educational Outreach, listens to a sixth-grade student at All Saints STEAM Academy in Middletown, Rhode Island, describe his science project during a science fair held at the school on Jan. 22, 2025. Division Newport employees volunteer as judges for science fairs to encourage an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields at schools.

