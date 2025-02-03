Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport volunteers encourage interest in STEM at school science fairs [Image 1 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport volunteers encourage interest in STEM at school science fairs

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Scott Barrett 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Dr. Erin Gauch (left), deputy head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, listens to a Portsmouth High School student discuss her project during a science fair held at the Rhode Island school held on Jan. 14, 2025. Dr. Gauch was one of several Division Newport employees to serve as a science fair judge to encourage an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields at schools.

