NUWC Division Newport volunteers encourage interest in STEM at school science fairs

Dr. Erin Gauch (left), deputy head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, listens to a Portsmouth High School student discuss her project during a science fair held at the Rhode Island school held on Jan. 14, 2025. Dr. Gauch was one of several Division Newport employees to serve as a science fair judge to encourage an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields at schools.