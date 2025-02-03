Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Texas (SSN-775) Day One Ready Sailor [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Day One Ready Sailor

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Lauren Laughlin 

    Naval Submarine School

    U.S. Navy Fire Control Technician 1st Class Malcolm Powell, a Submariner aboard the USS Texas (SSN-775) demonstrates the submarine’s use of a game controllers for ship’s control aboard the USS Texas, homeported in Groton, Connecticut, Jan. 17, 2025.

    Submariners aboard Virginia-class submarine such as the USS Texas, learn the use of this technology while they are enrolled in the U.S. Naval Submarine School, also in Groton, Connecticut.

    U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Belknap

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:44
    Photo ID: 8859145
    VIRIN: 250117-N-KB946-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Texas (SSN-775) Day One Ready Sailor [Image 2 of 2], by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Texas (SSN-775) Day One Ready Sailor
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Day One Ready Sailor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    school
    Groton
    USS Texas
    Submarine
    technology
    Readiness
    featurehighlight
    775
    Day One Ready Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download