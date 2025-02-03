USS Texas (SSN-775) Day One Ready Sailor

U.S. Navy Fire Control Technician 1st Class Malcolm Powell, a Submariner aboard the USS Texas (SSN-775) demonstrates the submarine’s use of a game controllers for ship’s control aboard the USS Texas, homeported in Groton, Connecticut, Jan. 17, 2025.
Submariners aboard Virginia-class submarine such as the USS Texas, learn the use of this technology while they are enrolled in the U.S. Naval Submarine School, also in Groton, Connecticut.
U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Belknap
