January runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 0.7 million acre-feet, 92% of average. The 2025 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 20.6 MAF, 80% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.
Below average runoff continues for upper Missouri River Basin in 2025
