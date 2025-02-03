Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Below average runoff continues for upper Missouri River Basin in 2025

    Below average runoff continues for upper Missouri River Basin in 2025

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    January runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 0.7 million acre-feet, 92% of average. The 2025 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 20.6 MAF, 80% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:28
    Photo ID: 8859131
    VIRIN: 250206-A-RO090-6669
    Resolution: 3300x2400
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    This work, Below average runoff continues for upper Missouri River Basin in 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS

    Below average runoff continues for upper Missouri River Basin in 2025

    Below average runoff continues for upper Missouri River Basin in 2025

