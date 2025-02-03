Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Lauren Laughlin 

    Naval Submarine School

    Submariners aboard the USS Texas (SSN-775) eat a Texas-themed lunch in the submarine’s Selena Cantina as the submarine is moored at its homeport of Groton, Connecticut, Jan. 17, 2025.

    The Selena Cantina is named in honor of Corpus Christi, Texas -native Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who is known as the Queen of Tejano Music. Throughout the USS Texas (SSN-75) are many references and tributes to the submarine’s namesake of the Great State of Texas.

    U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Belknap

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:39
    Photo ID: 8859128
    VIRIN: 250117-N-KB946-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina [Image 10 of 10], by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Texas (SSN-775) Awards
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Awards
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina
    USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lunch
    galley
    Groton
    USS Texas
    Submarine
    Readiness
    Selena
    775

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download