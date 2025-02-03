USS Texas (SSN-775) Selena Cantina

Submariners aboard the USS Texas (SSN-775) eat a Texas-themed lunch in the submarine’s Selena Cantina as the submarine is moored at its homeport of Groton, Connecticut, Jan. 17, 2025.
The Selena Cantina is named in honor of Corpus Christi, Texas -native Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who is known as the Queen of Tejano Music. Throughout the USS Texas (SSN-75) are many references and tributes to the submarine’s namesake of the Great State of Texas.
U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Belknap
