A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2025. The KC-135 enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish global reach, provide aerial refueling support and transport litter and ambulatory patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 03:10
|Photo ID:
|8858959
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-YH673-1083
|Resolution:
|5742x3828
|Size:
|811.69 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker delivers critical air-refueling capabilities to USCENTCOM [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Violette Hosack