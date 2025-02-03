U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker delivers critical air-refueling capabilities to USCENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2025. The KC-135 enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish global reach, provide aerial refueling support and transport litter and ambulatory patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)