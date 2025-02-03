Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker delivers critical air-refueling capabilities to USCENTCOM [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker delivers critical air-refueling capabilities to USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2025. The KC-135 enhances the Air Force’s capability to accomplish global reach, provide aerial refueling support and transport litter and ambulatory patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 03:10
    Photo ID: 8858958
    VIRIN: 250128-F-YH673-1078
    Resolution: 6346x4231
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker delivers critical air-refueling capabilities to USCENTCOM [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker delivers critical air-refueling capabilities to USCENTCOM
    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker delivers critical air-refueling capabilities to USCENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Deployed
    USCENTCOM
    Air Refueling
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download