DDG 105 Conducts Sea and Anchor

OKINAWA, JAPAN (Feb. 3, 2025) Boatswains Mate Seaman Angel Vazquez handles line on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during sea and anchor for a regularly scheduled port visit. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)