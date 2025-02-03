Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DDG 105 Conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DDG 105 Conducts Sea and Anchor

    JAPAN

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    OKINAWA, JAPAN (Feb. 3, 2025) Sailors handle line on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during sea and anchor for a regularly scheduled port visit. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 22:55
    Photo ID: 8858620
    VIRIN: 250203-N-BS159-1003
    Resolution: 5485x3351
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDG 105 Conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DDG 105 Conducts Sea and Anchor
    DDG 105 Conducts Sea and Anchor
    DDG 105 Conducts Sea and Anchor
    DDG 105 Conducts Sea and Anchor
    DDG 105 Conducts Sea and Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    SEA AND ANCHOR
    DDG 105
    DEWEY
    DWY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download