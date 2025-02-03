Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PMRF Sailors and Civilians Search for Albatross Eggs [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PMRF Sailors and Civilians Search for Albatross Eggs

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (Jan. 24, 2025) Boatswain's Mate 1st class Alexis Burciaga and Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Jonathan Maddux assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, scour the installation grounds in search of albatross nesting areas and eggs in the annual “egg-sweep”.
    The egg-sweep is part of the Laysan Albatross Translocation Program, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to more hospitable areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 20:07
    Photo ID: 8858481
    VIRIN: 250124-N-HW207-1059
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMRF Sailors and Civilians Search for Albatross Eggs [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PMRF Sailors and Civilians Search for Albatross Eggs
    PMRF Sailors and Civilians Search for Albatross Eggs
    PMRF Sailors and Civilians Search for Albatross Eggs
    PMRF Sailors and Civilians Search for Albatross Eggs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VOLUNTEER
    NAVY
    HAWAII
    ENVIRONMENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download