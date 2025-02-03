PMRF Sailors and Civilians Search for Albatross Eggs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEKAHA, Hawaii (Jan. 24, 2025) Sailors and civilians at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, scour the installation grounds in search of albatross nesting areas and eggs in the annual “egg-sweep”.

The egg-sweep is part of the Laysan Albatross Translocation Program, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to more hospitable areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)