Paratroopers of the 647th Quartermaster Company assigned to Victory Battalion conduct a Jump Master focused PT training with 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Chief of Staff Colonel Alavarez. This PT event helps maintain the knowledge of the current jump masters and prepares Paratroopers for the challenging school. (U.S. Army photo by 1st LT Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8858124
|VIRIN:
|250205-A-IA193-5619
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|12.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 647th QM Jump Master PT [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.