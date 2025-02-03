Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    647th QM Jump Master PT [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    647th QM Jump Master PT

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Paratroopers of the 647th Quartermaster Company assigned to Victory Battalion conduct a Jump Master focused PT training with 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Chief of Staff Colonel Alavarez. This PT event helps maintain the knowledge of the current jump masters and prepares Paratroopers for the challenging school. (U.S. Army photo by 1st LT Marcelo Marta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 8858127
    VIRIN: 250205-A-IA193-8451
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 647th QM Jump Master PT [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    647th QM Jump Master PT
    647th QM Jump Master PT
    647th QM Jump Master PT
    647th QM Jump Master PT
    647th QM Jump Master PT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    647th QM Jump Master PT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download