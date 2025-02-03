MCAS Iwakuni displays harbor capabilities by offloading E-2D Hawkeye

Killian Fister, a chief mate with US Ocean, and a native of Florida, supervises the transportation of an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye during an aircraft offloading at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni harbor, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni is the only Marine Corps installation with a deep-water port and an airfield, giving the air station a unique position to support the dynamic transportation of various military assets throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)
