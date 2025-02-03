Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni displays harbor capabilities by offloading E-2D Hawkeye [Image 9 of 10]

    MCAS Iwakuni displays harbor capabilities by offloading E-2D Hawkeye

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Kyle Comerford, left, a chief mate with US Ocean, and a native of Maryland, and Omar Chandradtt, a deck hand with US Ocean, and a native of Florida, guide an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye during an aircraft offloading at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni harbor, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. MCAS Iwakuni is the only Marine Corps installation with a deep-water port and an airfield, giving the air station a unique position to support the dynamic transportation of various military assets throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni displays harbor capabilities by offloading E-2D Hawkeye [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

