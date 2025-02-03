CN25 kicks off at AAFB

A KC-46 Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, lands during Cope North 25 (CN25) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2025. CN25 is a key multinational exercise that enhances joint capabilities, strengthens regional security cooperation, and reinforces the ability to respond to real-world scenarios in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
