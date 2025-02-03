CN25 kicks off at AAFB

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    A KC-46 Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, lands during Cope North 25 (CN25) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2025. CN25 is a key multinational exercise that enhances joint capabilities, strengthens regional security cooperation, and reinforces the ability to respond to real-world scenarios in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    INDOPACOM
    CN25

