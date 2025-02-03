Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CN25 kicks off at AAFB [Image 1 of 2]

    CN25 kicks off at AAFB

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, lands during Cope North 25 (CN25) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2025. CN25 serves as a platform for combined air tactics, techniques and procedures, ensuring participating nations can operate effectively in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 22:40
    Photo ID: 8856497
    VIRIN: 250128-F-CX880-1039
    Resolution: 2646x1764
    Size: 339.14 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    CN25 kicks off at AAFB
    CN25 kicks off at AAFB

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    INDOPACOM
    CN25

