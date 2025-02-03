CN25 kicks off at AAFB

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, lands during Cope North 25 (CN25) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 28, 2025. CN25 serves as a platform for combined air tactics, techniques and procedures, ensuring participating nations can operate effectively in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
