AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations out of Juneau

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts flight operations over Southeast Alaska near Juneau, Jan. 24, 2025. The Juneau-based Black Hawk aircrew conducts their federal mission training requirements and, when available, can respond to emergency requests by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center or the State Emergency Operations Center. The Black Hawk is a versatile aircraft, suited for a variety of missions including, air assaults, medical evacuations, and airlift operations. Equipped with internal and external auxiliary fuel tanks, the Black Hawk’s range is extended allowing the aviators to better support the communities of Southeast Alaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)