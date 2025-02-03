Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations out of Juneau [Image 37 of 37]

    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations out of Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts flight operations over Southeast Alaska near Juneau, Jan. 24, 2025. The Juneau-based Black Hawk aircrew conducts their federal mission training requirements and, when available, can respond to emergency requests by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center or the State Emergency Operations Center. The Black Hawk is a versatile aircraft, suited for a variety of missions including, air assaults, medical evacuations, and airlift operations. Equipped with internal and external auxiliary fuel tanks, the Black Hawk’s range is extended allowing the aviators to better support the communities of Southeast Alaska. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 22:07
    VIRIN: 250124-Z-HY271-1960
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Alaska
    Alaska Army National Guard

