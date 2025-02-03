Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Data manager plays part in North Carolina Mission behind the scenes [Image 2 of 2]

    Data manager plays part in North Carolina Mission behind the scenes

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Nathan Hoskins, zone manager, and Sara Waterbury, data manager, verify debris truck ticket information in Asheville, N.C. Jan. 29, 2025. Verifying these tickets ensures drivers are paid correctly and federal funds are not misspent.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 18:04
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Data manager plays part in North Carolina Mission behind the scenes
    Every load counts: Sara Waterbury helps keep debris cleanup on track for Helene Recovery Mission in Western North Carolina

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Missions
    Debris
    Debris Mission
    Helene24

