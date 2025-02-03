Data manager plays part in North Carolina Mission behind the scenes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nathan Hoskins, zone manager, and Sara Waterbury, data manager, verify debris truck ticket information in Asheville, N.C. Jan. 29, 2025. Verifying these tickets ensures drivers are paid correctly and federal funds are not misspent.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)