Data manager plays part in North Carolina Mission behind the scenes

Nathan Hoskins, zone manager, and Sara Waterbury, data manager, verify debris truck ticket information in Asheville, N.C. Jan. 29, 2025. Verifying these tickets ensures drivers are paid correctly and federal funds are not misspent.
The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)
Every load counts: Sara Waterbury helps keep debris cleanup on track for Helene Recovery Mission in Western North Carolina
