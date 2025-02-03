Data manager plays part in North Carolina Mission behind the scenes

Sara Waterbury supports the Helene recovery mission as a data manager, Jan. 29, 2025. In this capacity, she reviews truck load tickets against the manually written logs, confirms cubic yardage written on daily sheets match the program and provides random sampling review of tickets and invoices to ensure they match.
The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8856086
|VIRIN:
|250129-A-MW145-1783
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Every load counts: Sara Waterbury helps keep debris cleanup on track for Helene Recovery Mission in Western North Carolina
