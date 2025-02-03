Data manager plays part in North Carolina Mission behind the scenes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sara Waterbury supports the Helene recovery mission as a data manager, Jan. 29, 2025. In this capacity, she reviews truck load tickets against the manually written logs, confirms cubic yardage written on daily sheets match the program and provides random sampling review of tickets and invoices to ensure they match.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)