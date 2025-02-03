Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarterly Food Advisory Council Meeting [Image 6 of 6]

    Quarterly Food Advisory Council Meeting

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Benedict Berniece Lombos, 633d Force Support Squadron services journeyman, fills out a survey at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 15, 2025. Airmen were encouraged to provide feedback on which of the food they would like to add to the menu after sampling everything. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey)

