PMRF hosts multi-agency ICS training

KEKAHA, Hawaii — Attendees participate in tabletop exercises during Incident Command System (ICS) 300 and take turns serving in various command positions. PMRF hosted a 3-day, multi-agency ICS course to prepare and unite first responders and emergency resources within our local community. Staff from various state and federal agencies on Kaua`i attended the training and a total of 17 successfully graduated the course. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i)