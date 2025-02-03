PMRF hosts multi-agency ICS training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEKAHA, Hawaii — PMRF’s Emergency Management Officer, Kelly Balmores (left), shares real-life experiences during one of the groups discussions. PMRF hosted a 3-day, multi-agency Incident Command System course to prepare and unite first responders and emergency resources within our local community. Staff from various state and federal agencies on Kaua`i attended the training and a total of 17 successfully graduated the course. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i)