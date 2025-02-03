KEKAHA, Hawaii — PMRF’s Emergency Management Officer, Kelly Balmores (left), shares real-life experiences during one of the groups discussions. PMRF hosted a 3-day, multi-agency Incident Command System course to prepare and unite first responders and emergency resources within our local community. Staff from various state and federal agencies on Kaua`i attended the training and a total of 17 successfully graduated the course. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8855392
|VIRIN:
|250116-N-VU665-1006
|Resolution:
|547x391
|Size:
|77.73 KB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMRF hosts multi-agency ICS training [Image 5 of 5], by Jonell Kaohelaulii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.