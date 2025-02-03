Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF hosts multi-agency ICS training [Image 5 of 5]

    PMRF hosts multi-agency ICS training

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Jonell Kaohelaulii 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii — PMRF’s Emergency Management Officer, Kelly Balmores (left), shares real-life experiences during one of the groups discussions. PMRF hosted a 3-day, multi-agency Incident Command System course to prepare and unite first responders and emergency resources within our local community. Staff from various state and federal agencies on Kaua`i attended the training and a total of 17 successfully graduated the course. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 8855392
    VIRIN: 250116-N-VU665-1006
    Resolution: 547x391
    Size: 77.73 KB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    This work, PMRF hosts multi-agency ICS training [Image 5 of 5], by Jonell Kaohelaulii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Navy
    training
    PMRF

