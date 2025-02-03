Viper Shield Electronic Warfare Suite Marks First Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Viper Shield electronic warfare suite conducted its first flight Jan. 23, 2025, from Edwards Air Force Base in California. The aircraft utilized for the test was a Block 70 F-16 Fighting Falcon flown by Maj. Anthony Pipe, an F-16 Experimental Test Pilot with the 416th Flight Test Squadron, Airpower Foundations Combined Test Force. (Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth).