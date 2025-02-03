Viper Shield Electronic Warfare Suite Marks First Flight

The Viper Shield electronic warfare suite conducted its first flight Jan. 23, 2025, from Edwards Air Force Base in California. The aircraft utilized for the test was a Block 70 F-16 Fighting Falcon flown by Maj. Anthony Pipe, an F-16 Experimental Test Pilot with the 416th Flight Test Squadron, Airpower Foundations Combined Test Force. (Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth).
