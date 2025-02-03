Viper Shield Electronic Warfare Suite Marks First Flight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Todd Schannuth 

    412th Test Wing   

    The Viper Shield electronic warfare suite conducted its first flight Jan. 23, 2025, from Edwards Air Force Base in California. The aircraft utilized for the test was a Block 70 F-16 Fighting Falcon flown by Maj. Anthony Pipe, an F-16 Experimental Test Pilot with the 416th Flight Test Squadron, Airpower Foundations Combined Test Force. (Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth).

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 08:53
    Photo ID: 8854322
    VIRIN: 250123-F-MN185-1001
    Resolution: 5390x3329
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Viper Shield

