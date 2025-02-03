Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th WSA Airmen recognized [Image 2 of 2]

    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th WSA Airmen recognized

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. service members and a defense contractor pose for a group photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 30, 2025. Team members congratulated a fellow co-worker for being recognized as the “ReaDy Airman of the Week,” an award highlighting the hard work of military professionals across RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 05:24
    Photo ID: 8854021
    VIRIN: 250130-F-BN500-1003
    Resolution: 7455x5325
    Size: 26.91 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    100th ARW
    ReaDy Culture
    100th WSA

