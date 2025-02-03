Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th WSA Airmen recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members and a defense contractor pose for a group photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 30, 2025. Team members congratulated a fellow co-worker for being recognized as the “ReaDy Airman of the Week,” an award highlighting the hard work of military professionals across RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)