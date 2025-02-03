Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th WSA Airmen recognized

    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th WSA Airmen recognized

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Ledet, center, 100th Wing Staff Agency non-commissioned officer in charge of wing plans, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, pose for a photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 30, 2025. Ledet received recognition from the 100th ARW command team for the work he provided to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th WSA Airmen recognized
    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th WSA Airmen recognized

    100ARW
    ReaDy Culture
    100WSA

