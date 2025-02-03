U.S. Army South contingency command post deploys to support migrant holding operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), 470th Military Intelligence Brigade and 56th Signal Battalion stand in formation in preparation for a deployment of the USARSOUTH contingency command post (CCP) at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 2, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)