    U.S. Army South contingency command post deploys to support migrant holding operations [Image 11 of 12]

    U.S. Army South contingency command post deploys to support migrant holding operations

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), 470th Military Intelligence Brigade and 56th Signal Battalion stand in formation in preparation for a deployment of the USARSOUTH contingency command post (CCP) at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 2, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 22:23
    Photo ID: 8853724
    VIRIN: 250202-A-JF826-1006
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 46.6 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army South contingency command post deploys to support migrant holding operations [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guantanamo Bay
    GTMOHolding

