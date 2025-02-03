U.S. Army South contingency command post deploys to support migrant holding operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A major assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), gives instruction to Soldiers in preparation for a deployment of the USARSOUTH contingency command post (CCP) at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 2, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)