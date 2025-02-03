A major assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), gives instruction to Soldiers in preparation for a deployment of the USARSOUTH contingency command post (CCP) at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 2, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 22:23
|Photo ID:
|8853723
|VIRIN:
|250202-A-JF826-1027
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|50.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army South contingency command post deploys to support migrant holding operations [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.