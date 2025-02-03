Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Joseph Curzi 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    A donor prepares to give blood at the Columbus Air Force Base blood drive, Jan. 24, 2025. The annual blood drive partnered with Mississippi Blood Services saw over 40 volunteers participate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Joseph Curzi)

    This work, CAFB Hosts Annual Blood Drive [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Joseph Curzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

