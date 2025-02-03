A donor prepares to give blood at the Columbus Air Force Base blood drive, Jan. 24, 2025. The annual blood drive partnered with Mississippi Blood Services saw over 40 volunteers participate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Joseph Curzi)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 14:19
|Photo ID:
|8852923
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-OH870-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAFB Hosts Annual Blood Drive [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Joseph Curzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.