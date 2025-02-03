CAFB Hosts Annual Blood Drive

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 14th Flying Training Wing hosted an annual blood drive on Jan. 24, at the Columbus Air Force Base Chapel Annex.



The 14th Flying Training Wing partnered with Mississippi Blood Services during National Blood Donor Month with one goal in mind, save lives.



“Donating blood can absolutely save lives,” said 1st Lt. Marcus Shanahan, 14th Healthcare Operations Squadron laboratory services flight commander. “There is a blood shortage nationally, people are still getting injured and service members are still down-range, every blood type is needed.”



Donation only takes ten minutes and approximately one pint of blood is obtained by donors, according to the American Red Cross. One pint is enough to potentially save three to four lives, and only 6.8 million eligible people donate yearly, roughly 3% of the total U.S. population.



“We donate for all the people that can’t,” said Airman 1st Class Lauren Bowsher, 14th Medical Group medical technician. “Personally, I don’t like needles, but this is so important to me because saving lives is a big deal.”



The collaboration between Mississippi Blood Services, Columbus and Keesler Air Force Bases contains a one-for-one memorandum of understanding that all blood collected from the drive goes to Mississippi Blood Services but if either base needed any units of blood, they are able to reach out for those lifesaving resources.



Over 40 CAFB personnel donated in an effort to enhance medical readiness by ensuring a reliable supply of blood for military emergency medical needs. The drive collected more than 40 units of blood playing a vital role in the direct support of National Defense.



“When crisis hits we need to be ready and prepared, this is an awesome way for the base to contribute,” said Col. James Blech, 14th Flying Training Wing commander. “Thank you to all the Airmen and team who volunteered, this was of their own volition and understanding of the deeper importance of donating.”



