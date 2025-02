Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard C-130 Hercules crew prepares for an alien expulsion flight in San Diego, California, Feb. 2, 2025. The Coast Guard continues to surge assets and personnel from across the nation to enhance presence in key areas and secure U.S. borders and maritime approaches. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey)