A U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team (TACLET) member walks towards a C-130 Hercules in San Diego, California, Feb. 2, 2025. Law Enforcement Detachments (LEDET) are brought on alien expulsion flight operations to ensure safe transportation of the passengers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey)