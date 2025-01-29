Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building tanker tires [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building tanker tires

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen 

    127th Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mitch Klinger, an aircraft maintenance specialist with the 191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Michigan National Guard, sets down a wheel assembly at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2025. Klinger rebuilt KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft wheel and tire assemblies using a specialized tool. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 15:57
    Photo ID: 8851765
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-YQ364-1002
    Resolution: 5838x3892
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building tanker tires [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jacob Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prepping wheels
    Building tanker tires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tires
    wheels
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    191st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download