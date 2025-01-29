Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and Commander, Florida Air National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Angella M. Beckom, State Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Florida Air National Guard, join newly appointed Chief Master Sergeants for a group photo at St. Francis Barracks, Fla., Feb. 2, 2025. Chief Master Sergeants represent the highest enlisted level of leadership for members of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 13:52
|Photo ID:
|8851586
|VIRIN:
|250202-A-RH401-7564
|Resolution:
|6825x4550
|Size:
|19.26 MB
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLANG welcomes newly appointed Chief Master Sergeants [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.