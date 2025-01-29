FLANG welcomes newly appointed Chief Master Sergeants

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and Commander, Florida Air National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Angella M. Beckom, State Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Florida Air National Guard, join newly appointed Chief Master Sergeants for a group photo at St. Francis Barracks, Fla., Feb. 2, 2025. Chief Master Sergeants represent the highest enlisted level of leadership for members of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)