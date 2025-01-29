56th Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, visits North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Andrew Moore, contracting officer representative for the Hurricane Helene taskforce water mission discusses the dissolve air flortation system at Bee Tree Reservoir with 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham, Feb. 1, 2025 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.



In addition to the Bee Tree Reservoir, Graham also visited the Beacon Temporary Debris and Reduction Site and Azalea Park, where waterway debris collection efforts began in Buncombe County.



The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)