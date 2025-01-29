Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, visits North Carolina [Image 8 of 8]

    56th Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, visits North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Andrew Moore, contracting officer representative for the Hurricane Helene taskforce water mission discusses the dissolve air flortation system at Bee Tree Reservoir with 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. "Butch" Graham, Feb. 1, 2025 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

    In addition to the Bee Tree Reservoir, Graham also visited the Beacon Temporary Debris and Reduction Site and Azalea Park, where waterway debris collection efforts began in Buncombe County.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage from Hurricane Helen. (U.S. Army photo by Stacey Reese/released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 14:02
    Photo ID: 8851575
    VIRIN: 250201-A-MW145-1947
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 56th Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, visits North Carolina [Image 8 of 8], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Missions
    Debris
    Debris Mission
    Helene24

